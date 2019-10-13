Newly Promoted Toome take on ‘Sars’ in Intermediate Final

Toomevara have shown great progress this year after being promoted from Junior A in 2018 to reach the Intermediate camogie final which takes place today.

This feat was achieved by Thurles Sarsfields in 2018 when they reached the Intermediate final but narrowly lost out to Cashel.

Sars were ahead in that final and took Cashel to a replay last year and will be keen to ‘finish’ the job and win the Intermediate crown this year.

Throw in between Thurles Sarsfields and Toomevara is at noon in County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg.