New rugby ‘community series’ sees three Tipperary teams in action today

Domestic club rugby gets back underway today with the introduction of the new Community Series.

With the All Ireland League not set to resume until at least January, the IRFU has introduced the series to allow teams to play games within their own region.

This afternoon in Munster Conference 1, Cashel will travel to Limerick to take on Shannon at 2.30.

There’s a Tipp derby in Munster Conference 2, where Clonmel travel to Lisatunny to take on Nenagh Ormond at 2.30.

The aim of the competition is to give players game time, and it’ll see each clubs first and second teams facing off on the same day.