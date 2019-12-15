New players needed for inter-county teams- Ken Ralph

New players will be needed by all inter-county teams for 2020 and so a good share of new players will feature for Tipp and Clare on today’s panel according to Clare selector Ken Ralph.

The All Ireland champions and a new look Banner side go head to head at MacDonagh Park Nenagh in the Munster league opener.

Clare selector and Moycarkey Borris native Ken Ralph told Tipp FM sport his side have now cast the net wide to find new players.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock today in Nenagh and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.