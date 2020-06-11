Nenagh’s Keller misses out on Olympics selection

Nenagh sailor Aisling Keller has missed out on the opportunity to represent Ireland at next year’s Olympics.
Qualification for an Irish spot was to be determined through three regattas, but the final two of these have been cancelled because of the pandemic.
Irish Sailing has nominated Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy for the spot after she performed the best of the Irish athletes at February’s World Championships in Melbourne.
