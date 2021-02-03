Nenagh’s Barry Coffey Makes Cliftonville Debut

Nenagh’s Barry Coffey made his Northern Ireland Premiership debut for Cliftonville last night in a 2-2 draw with Coleraine.

Coffey has moved on loan from Celtic in recent days, and was named in the starting line-up for the Belfast side, who now lie sixth in the table.

Meanwhile, Shane Long will be playing for Bournemouth under new management after Jason Tindall was sacked by the club earlier.

The Cherries are on a run of four straight defeats, losing last night to struggling Sheffield Wednesday at home.

Shane Long wasn’t involved in the game, and could be in line to make his debut on Saturday afternoon against Birmingham.