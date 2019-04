Nenagh Ormond have maintained their division 2A status, relegating Blackrock to Division 2B.

The Tipp side had established an early lead, with tries from David Gleeson and Stephen Carey seeing out the first half 17 points to nil.

However, the home side rallied in the second half and fought to the bitter end, only to be denied at the last. 23 points a piece the final score in South Dublin.

Nenagh manager John Long knew his team had the spirit to stay in the division.