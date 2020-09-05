Nenagh and Loughmore-Castleiney to battle it out for place in Tipperary SHC final

Action is underway in today’s gaelic games fixtures across the county.

The first game at half past 1 where Mullinahone and Newport meet in the Seamus O’Riain cup semi-final.

After that at half past 5, the first of this years county senior hurling semi finals is down for decision.

It’s in Semple stadium where Nenagh Eire Og face Loughmore-Castleiney for a place in this years final.

Nenagh come into the game of the back of a huge win over Thurles Sarsfields last week.

However, speaking on Across The Line last night, hurling analyst Denis Kelly feels it will be a closer game today…

“Loughmore know how to grind it out. If Nenagh could get a good start like they did against Sars, you’d never know because they have the hurlers to do it.

That middle third will be very congested and Loughmore really love that kind of game where they can win breaks and maybe win a free when it’s needed and stuff like that.

I could see Nenagh eventually getting over the line by a point or something like that if they play well ut it’s very hard to call.”

Live commentary on both of those games will be on Tipp FM with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, at Friar St, Cashel.

One team will lose their senior status today as the Seamus O’Riain relegation final takes place in Cashel.

Throw-in is at 2 o clock and sees Ballingarry go up against Sean Treacys.

The loser of that game will play Intermediate hurling next year.

In Football, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Clonmel Commercials battle it out today for a place in the county senior football final.

Their semi-final clash is down for decision in Ardfinnan at half past 4.

The semi-finals in the Intermediate football championship also throw-in today.

Both throwing in at 1 o clock, Rockwell Rovers face Moyle Rovers in Cahir while Fethard meet Grangemockler Ballyneale in Clonmel.

We’ll have updates on all today’s football throughout the day here on Tipp FM.