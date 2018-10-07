Nenagh Éire Óg face five in a row Sars

Nenagh Éire Óg are focusing on themselves and not their opponents ahead of today’s County senior hurling semi final.

They face five-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields – who came out on top against a strong Kilruane MacDonagh’s side in the quarter final.

Nenagh Éire Óg Manager John Fitzgerald says they’ll be wary of Sars, but won’t dwell on them too much…

Sars and Nenagh throw-in at 3.30 this afternoon following the opening semi-final between Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore at 2.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.