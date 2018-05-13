Nenagh Celtic are Tipperary Cup Champions

Nenagh Celtic are the Tipperary cup champions after they defeated Holycross 4-1 in Moneygall yesterday evening.

The premier division side went in 3-0 up at the break making it difficult for the first division side to get back into the game.

Nenagh have now completed 4 in a row and will look to see the season out in style as they take on Cloughjordan in the Ricky Fogarty cup final next weekend.

In the south of the county St Michaels are the TSDL premier division title winners for this season after they won their their local derby game last night.

The Cooke Park side were comprehensive 7-2 winners over Tipp town FC.

Meanwhile Cahir Park and St Michaels will meet in the Joe Delaney Youths cup final after Cahir Park won on a 5-4 scoreline over Vee Burncourt while St Michaels ran out comprehensive 4-0 victors over BT Harps.