Nenagh Celtic begin defence of NT&DL Premier Division title today

By Paul Carroll

Nenagh Celtic begin their defence of the NT&DL Premier Division title today as they host Killavilla at 11.30. Ballymackey travel to play Borroway also at half past 11.

At 2pm, St. Michael’s travel to Limerick to take on Abbeyfeale United in the Munster Junior Cup quarter final.

Speaking to Tipp FM, St. Michael’s manager James Walsh is hopeful his sides cup experience will see them through to the semi final:

“The experience of the cup and having to wait and all of that last year, I think will stand to our lads. We’ve a good bunch of resilient, dedicated lads and it’s something to look forward to on Sunday.

“Abbeyfeale in their own right will give a tough game. You know, people will look at Abbeyfeale and they’ll say Desmond League, but we played them last year in the Munster Champions, they came up to Croke Park and it was a decent game.

“We beat them in the Champions League final two or three years ago. We’ll focus on Sunday and get over Sunday and hopefully we’ll come through.”

James also believes his side’s reecnt league win over leaders, Peake Villa, was the perfect preparation for today’s battle:

“It was a really good game for us. We’ve had that over the last number of weeks. We’ve had different types of games down in Clonmel, Tipperary Town, even Regional B was a different type of game but it’s tested our panel because we’ve had a couple of injuries coming from it and so on.

“It allowed us to get back up and running in a competitive environment and hopefully that will stand to us.”