Nearly 70 years separate todays sporting moment contestants

The focus today on Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment pits the 1951 Tipp hurlers ‘3 in a row’ victory up against Aishling Moloney’s wonder goal for the Tipp Ladies footballers against Cork in 2019.

Voting on the last 16 of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment is now open on the Tipp FM website and is sponsored by your local Credit Union.

Borris-Ileigh’s Jimmy Finn captained the Tipperary team in 1951, an honour which he wasn’t initially keen to take on board.

“Sean Kenny got injured and there was two of us left then – Ned Ryan and myself – the only two on the Tipperary team that was on the Borris team. We had a toss between us – and neither of us wanted to win – but I happened to win the toss.”

As for Aishling Moloney’s instinctive finish against Cork in 2019, it helped to spur Tipp to a surprise victory over the Munster kingpins in their own backyard.

“At underage we were always taking second best – winning B competitions and losing to Cork in finals by a point so even for ourselves to gain confidence and get over the line and without Aisling McCarthy as well was massive for us. It gave us that belief in ourselves going forward.”

Voting on the last 16 of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment is now open on the Tipp FM website and is sponsored by your local Credit Union.