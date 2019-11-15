Munster intermediate club football semi-final on Sunday

Moycarkey Borris will face Clare County Champions St Breckan’s in Lisdoonvarna on Sunday at 1.30pm in the Munster Intermediate Club Football championship semi-final.

They came out strong from the county final against Clonmel Og and are hoping for similar form this weekend.

Conor O’Dwyer looks ahead to what’s in store for Tipp FM Sport.

In other local action

Clonmel Commercials will take on Miltown Malbay of Clare in the Munster Club Senior Football semi final. Throw in is at 1.30pm in Miltown on Sunday and Tipp Fm will bring you live commentary and analysis of that game.