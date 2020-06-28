Munster GAA Communications Manager says it’s hoped there won’t be an impact on 2021 season

Munster GAA’s communications manager says it will be a relief to finish the 2020 football and hurling championships this year.

Tipperary’s hurlers are straight through to the Munster semi-final against either Clare or Limerick on the first weekend in November, and the footballers are in action the same weekend in the Munster quarter-final against Clare.

The All-Ireland finals will be down for decision before Christmas.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Ed Donnelly of Munster GAA says they’re hoping there will be no impact on next year’s season:

“I suppose that was one of the key drivers, that you didn’t want to disrupt the 2021 season and, to be honest, none of us know what this virus is going to be doing come 2021. Hopefully we’ll have a vaccine and everything will go back to some level of normality.

“But, if you did go into next January or February, obviously then it’s impacting on 2021 and everything gets pushed back.

“The All-Ireland finals are to be played the two weekends before Christmas, which will be unique in itself and then come January hopefully we’ll be able to just have a normal season.”

Donnelly, whose home club is Moycarkey-Borris, says he doesn’t see how the Bloody Sunday Commemoration Match can go ahead as planned on the 21st of November.

The original plan was to have the commemorative game between Dublin and Tipperary’s footballers to mark 100 years since the historic and tragic event in 1920.

However, the Munster football final is now taking place the next day and Ed has told Tipp FM Sport he can’t see the historic game going ahead:

“The Leinster Football final is also down for that weekend. So chances are, Dublin are going to be in the Leinster Football final – they’ve won every title for the last 10 or 11 years.

“The plans for a Dublin v Tipperary match – I think it’s unlikely to happen. But there will be a commemoration. I’m not sure what will happen with the game – hopefully there will be a game of some description at some stage.”