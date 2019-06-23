Munster Final expected to sell out

The Munster hurling final next Sunday is heading for a sell out according to Munster GAA’s Ed Donnelly.

Tipp take on Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday afternoon as both side look to win silverware and go straight to the All Ireland semi final.

Demand has been strong over the last few days with many clubs in Tipp not taking any more orders for tickets as demand exceeds supply.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson on the ‘Across the Line’ show this week Munster GAA’s Ed Donnelly said there’s likely to be a full house for the game.