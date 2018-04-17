Munster Council asked to clarify position on Munster semi final



Calls have been made for the Munster council to clarify their position on the refixing of the Munster Senior Football semi final – should Tipperary qualify.

If the Premier beat Waterford in the Munster quarter final, they face Cork in a semi final with just a 6 day turnaround – however if the Déise win they’ve 14 days to prepare for the clash.

Tipperary senior footballers and their management will boycott the launch of the Munster Senior Football Championship in protest at what they’ve described as unfair treatment.

The Munster Council have been asked to explain their position on the issue.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night GAA analyst Tom McGrath says it needs to be cleared up as soon as possible as it could give Waterford ammunition for the opening tie.