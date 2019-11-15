Munster Club Football semi final action for Clonmel Commercials

This Sunday will see Clonmel Commercials battle it out with Miltown Malbay of Clare in the Munster Club Senior Football semi final.

Throw in is at 1.30pm in Miltown and Tipp Fm will bring you live commentary and analysis of that game.

Giving us a preview of what to expect, Conor O’Dwyer looks ahead at this weekend’s action.



