Munster’s PRO 14 game away to Benetton this Saturday has been postponed.

The Italian side have reported three positive COVID-19 cases, while four more are close-contacts and are self-isolating.

It’s the second week running that Benetton have been unable to fulfil a Pro 14 fixture. PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.

Munster have made a strong start to the new campaign, winning their first four games and leading Conference B by seven points.