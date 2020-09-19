Mullinahone secure promotion to Dan Breen with victory over Lorrha in Séamus Ó Riain cup final

Mullinahone have secured promotion to the Dan Breen next year after defeating Lorrha in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup final this afternoon.

The South Tipp side were hungry for the win and led for the majority of the game.

With minutes to spare of normal time, they secured their victory with two goals in quick succession, and although Lorrha also found the net in extra time, it wasn’t enough for them.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Mullinahone man of the match, Sean Curran says they’re over the moon:

“Sure it’s everything. That’s what you want. You want to be back up [playing in the Dan Breen], and you have to be back up.

“Last year we got bet in the semi-final. No regrets. JK Brackens were better than us and they deserved to beat us. So this year we really wanted to just get back up and thankfully now today we did that.”

His teammate, Eoin Kelly, said questions were asked of them going into this year’s campaign because they lost a number of players to emigration but he thinks the underdog status suited them down to the ground:

“At the start of the year we lost one or two players… but lads came in, they got their opportunity. And as each game was going on, we genuinely were getting better and getting better and getting better.

“And probably for the last three games we were underdogs coming in, which is the ideal scenario.

“We hit the ground running today. No seven point advantage so we were in the game from the start. Then to be five up at half-time was a nice cushion, but goals win games.

“We got the chances today. We nailed ’em!”