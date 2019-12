Mullinahone will fly the flag for Tipperary in the Munster Club Junior Football Championship this weekend.

They take on Kerry champions Na Gaeil in the final tomorrow afternoon.

A late goal from Alan Curran in the semi-finals against Croom secured Mullinahone’s place in the decider.

Munster GAA P.R.O. Ed Donnelly says the South Tipp side have been impressive this year.

Throw-in is at 3.45 tomorrow afternoon in Mallow.