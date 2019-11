Mullinahone are through to the Junior A Munster Football final.

A last minute goal saw them them overcome Croom at the weekend 2-10 to 1-10 in the Munster Junior A Football semi-final.

They will now face Na Gael of Tralee in the Junior A Munster Football final.

Speaking on Extra Time, Mullinahone committee member Jackie Bulger says Mullinahone need to find form ahead of final.