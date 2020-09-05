Mullinahone edge Newport as Ballingarry are relegated

Mullinahone are the first team through to the Seamus O’Riain cup final.

They’ve beaten Newport in Semple Stadium on a scoreline of 1-22 to 1-21.

Mullinahone will now go on to the final to face the winners of tomorrow’s semi final meeting between Lorrha and Killenaule.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Mullinahone manager, Seán O’Meara said it was a hard-fought victory:

“We’re just delighted. Any day you win in Semple Stadium is a great day. It’s been a while since we won back-to-back so that’s our job now in two week’s time – put two wins together. We haven’t done it since I think 2010 when we won here twice in the one year.

“But that was some battle.

“It’s been a theme with the championship this year, with the water breaks and I suppose the first water break came at a good time for us. We were able to rejig a few little things to try and tidy up.

“Colin Floyd was giving us awful trouble at full-forward and Newport were very sharp in that first quarter.

“They’re a really good side and they’re an up and coming side. But once we got to grips with things, we were very pleased.

“The lads put in a massive shift and some of our younger players really stood out.”

Ballingarry have been relegated from the senior hurling grade.

They’ve been beaten by Sean Treacys in the Seamus O’Riain cup relegation final in Cashel.

The final score there was Sean Treacys 2-27 to Ballingarry’s 2-17.

The finalists for this years county intermediate football championship has just been decided.

In the first semi final, Rockwell Rovers had a huge win over Moyle Rovers on a scoreline of 7-16 to 2-11.

In the other semi-final, Grangemockler-Ballyneale were convincing winners over Fethard on a final score of 2-17 to 4 points.

There’s two more games taking place later this evening.

Firstly at half past 4, we’ll have live updates of the county senior football semi-final as Kilsheelan-Kilcash go up against Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan.

Then at half past 5, Loughmore-Castleiney play Nenagh Eire Og in the first semi-final of the county senior hurling championship.

We’ll have live commentary of that game with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, at Friar St, Cashel.