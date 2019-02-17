Mullaney sees injuries as opportunity for squad

Tipperary Camogie Manager, Bill Mullaney, says his injury worries are an opportunity for other members of the squad to step up to the first team.

Cait Devane and Mary Ryan are the latest to be removed from the starting line-up, with both ruled out for the rest of the league campaign.

After losses to Cork and Galway, Tipperary will be searching for the first win of their National Camogie League away to Wexford at St Patrick’s Park today.

Mullaney was keen to put a positive spin on his team’s injury woes.



Throw-in in Enniscorthy is at 2pm.