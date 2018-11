Tipperary Intermediate football champions Moyne Templetuohy have been knocked out of their Munster Championship earlier.

The Mid Tipp side, coached by Toomevara native Denis Kelly, defeated Golden Kilfeacle after extra time in the county final at Semple Stadium recently.

However, that county success couldn’t be translated in to the provincial level as they fell to Cork side Fermoy in the Munster semi final in Templetuohy earlier.

Joe Kennedy was at the match for TippFM sport