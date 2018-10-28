Moyle Rovers expect tough challenge from Ardfinnan

Ardfinnan’s recent form has been the subject of much praise these last few months.

The south Tipp side have been on the crest of a wave in recent times, having come from relegation battles in recent years, beating a hotly fancied Loughmore Castleiney side in the semis.

And as they prepare to head in to their first championship final in 13 years, the Moyle Rovers team are expecting a tough match.

Niall Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers manager, won’t be taking the Ardfinnan challenge lightly.



Throw in at Semple Stadium today is at 3pm.

