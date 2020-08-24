Moyle Rovers, Commercials, Loughmore and Kilshealan push on

The semi finals pairings in the FBD County Senior Football Championship will be made this evening.

Moyle Rovers had already secured their spot ahead of the weekend’s action, and they’ve since been joined by Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore/Castleiney and Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

In yesterday evening’s action in Group 4:

Arravale Rovers defeated Moycarkey Borris in Dundrum on a final scoreline of 13 points to 6.

And Moyle Rovers beat Annacarty Donohill by 1-19 to 1-7

That’s left Ardfinnan, Aherlow, Galtee Rovers and EireOg Anacarty entering the relegation play off.

The semi finals of the competition is due to take place over the weekened of September 6th.

Speaking after Kilshealans win over Aherlow in New Inn, Tipp footballer Bill Maher told Tipp FM it was a good day for the club.

He said; ” We’re delighted to have gotten through after overcoming a big score difference. Our forwards were on fire and took any chance they got. It was definitely a good day and we came out on the right side!”