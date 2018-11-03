Moyle Rovers: “belief key to success”

The Tipp champions of the last few years have troubled the Cork and Kerry champions in the Munster championship and believing in themselves is the key to success.

That’s according to former Tipp selector and Munster winning Under 21 manager Tommy Toomey.

Moyle Rovers take on a star studded Dr Crokes side who will be hot favourites to overcome the Powerstown Lisronagh side in Ardfinnan at 1.30 on Sunday.

However Tommy Toomey, who is a current member of the Wicklow footballers backroom team alongside John Evans, feels if the Tipp champions believe in themselves they are capable of winning.