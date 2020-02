The Armagh-Monaghan pairing of James Wilson and Arthur Kierans led from start to finish to take victory in yesterday’s Carrick-on-Suir Forestry Rally, the opening round of the National Championship.

Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 Wilson – the 2018 Billy Coleman Award winner – was 42 seconds clear of runner up Mickey Carbin’s Lancer Evo at the end of the day.

Liam Ryan brought his Fiesta home in third position, another 39 seconds back.