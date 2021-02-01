Roscrea driver targeting second season in Britcar series

Tipperary racing driver Nicole Drought is aiming for further success in 2021.

The Roscrea native drove a Porsche Cayman in last year’s UK Britcar Endurance Series.

In just her first year competing at the level, Drought finished second place overall.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Nicole said she’s aiming to return to the Series for a second season this year.

“The plan is to hopefully get back into the Cayman Porsche I drove last year – I’m still working on sponsorship at the moment.”

“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see but that’s what the plans are. I’m practicing away as if that’s what’s going to happen.”

“I think it’s due to start in April or May but with the way things are at the moment it could possibly be pushed out. We’ll just have to wait and see.”