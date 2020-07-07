Drought to make season debut in prestigious British championship

Tipperary driver Nicole Drought will finally get her 2020 season underway this weekend.

The Roscrea native will compete in the Britcar Endurance Championship at the Croft Circuit in Yorkshire.

The 25 year old will be behind the wheel of a 425 brake horsepower Porsche GT4 where she will be partnered by another Irish driver – Sean Doyle from Wicklow.

As well as Croft Nicole will also race at Brands Hatch, Oulton Park, Silverstone and Snetterton as part of the series with two one hour races at each race meeting.