Clonmel driver claims Cork 20 victory

Roy White and James O’Brien dominated the Cork 20 International Rally at the weekend.

The Tipperary-Cork pairing led from Saturday morning’s start to yesterday’s final stage to finish almost half a minute clear of another Ford Fiesta driven by Daniel Cronin and Shane Buckley.

This was Clonmel driver White’s first International victory, although O’Brien has a string of successes at the top level, winning the Irish Tarmac title while co-driving with Andrew Nesbitt in the past.

Despite not competing in this final round of the Irish Tarmac series, Josh Moffett from Monaghan clinched this year’s title, following in the footsteps of his older brother Sam, who was last year’s winner.

Josh has already been crowned the 2018 Forestry champion and could also claim the Triton Showers National series to equal his brother’s Triple Crown of last year.