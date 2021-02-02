Another busy year ahead for Nicole Drought

Roscrea’s Nicole Drought is trying to strike a balance in 2021.

Drought, who’s a trainee accountant, is also one of Ireland’s top racing drivers.

In 2020, the Tipp woman drove a Porsche Cayman in the UK Britcar Endurance Series, finishing second overall in her debut season.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Drought Nicole said balancing driving and accountancy can be difficult.

“I’m a trainee accountant in Limerick so it’s quite hectic, I mean it’s two opposite ends. One of them is high adrenaline the other isn’t so much.”

“My schedule is quite hectic – I’m trying to train & prepare for events and work full time as well so it is quite tough but I’ve made it work.”

“Last year was absolutely amazing and I was lucky enough that work was so accommodating and let me have the time off to do it.”