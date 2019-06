Tipperary were overpowered by Cork’s running game in yesterday’s All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Tipp Fm’s Geraldine Kinane has the details.

Tipp however still have to play the refixed game against Waterford later in the summer.

That game was abandoned just minutes from full time due to an injury to Nicole Walsh.

Meanwhile, in the Intermediate Championship, Tipperary beat Wexford in Bellefield-Enniscorthy 2-15 to 1-10