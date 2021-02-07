Mixed fortunes for Tipperary stars in Australia

By
Paul Carroll
-
Orla O'Dwyer leading the way in Tipperary's first round defeat to Galway in the 2020 All Ireland Championship. Photo courtesy of Tipperary LGFA.

There was mixed fortunes down under for Tipperary’s AFLW players today.

Dual star Orla O’Dwyer enjoyed another big win with the Brisbane Lions this morning.

The Boherlahan-Dualla clubwoman started in centre-field in a massive 65 points to 2 win over the Gold Coast Suns.

O’Dwyer recorded 18 disposals and five tackles in the huge victory,

Elsewhere, Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy suffered a second successive defeat with the West Coast Eagles.

McCarthy started in centre-field in the 23 points to 14 loss to Fremantle.

Although eventually coming away with a loss, the Tipperary ladies footballer scored her first goal in the blue and gold of West Coast Eagles during the game.