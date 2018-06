Tipperary’s Minor hurlers are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the Munster Final this weekend.

Tommy Dunne’s side go up against Limerick in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Among those hoping to feature is Kilruane McDonaghs Kian O’Kelly.

He says getting to wear the Blue & Gold in a Munster final is a very special honour.

Throw-in is at 11.30 on Sunday with Tipp FM's live coverage