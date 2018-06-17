Minors through to Munster Hurling final

The Tipperary minors are through to the Munster Hurling final.

The Premier faced an anxious wait to see if they qualified, sitting top of the table will all games played but their progression was dependant on the results of todays other fixtures.

Cork defeated Waterford 3 – 17 to 2 – 5 while Limerick beat Clare 2 – 17 to 1 – 21 meaning Limerick topped the table on 6 points, Tipp were second with both Cork and Waterford, but their scoring diferrence means they progress.

Munster Minor Hurling Championship Results:

Clare 2-17 Limerick 1-21

Cork 3-17 Waterford 2-5

Tipperary now go on to play Limerick on July 1st.

The Table is as follws;

Limerick Pl 4-6ps (+3)

Tipperary Pl 4-4pts (+12)

Cork Pl 4-4pts (+3)

Waterford Pl 4-4pts (-17)

Clare Pl 4-2pts (0)