Minors go in search of Munster title this weekend

Tipperary’s Minor hurlers go in search of a provincial title this weekend at the end of a new look Munster Championship.

All five counties taking part were in with a chance of reaching the final heading into the last series of round robin games.

In the end Limerick and Tipp reached Sunday’s decider in Semple Stadium.

Premier Manager Tommy Dunne says the new system has been worthwhile.

Throw-in is at 11.30 on Sunday morning in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM’s live coverage comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh