Minors already focused on All Ireland semi final

The attention of the minor hurlers has already turned to the All Ireland semi final later this month.

Tipperary overcame Limerick yesterday in the Munster final, on a scoreline of 1-20 to 1-12.

A strong Premier performance was helped along by their training leading up to the game.

In the heat of last week they just did light sessions, leaving them fresh and ready to go in Semple Stadium.

Tipp minor coach Alan O’Connor says a smart approach to the All Ireland semi final will get them the result they want..