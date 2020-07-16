Mid-Tipperary GAA Board announce Minor A and B hurling games to be played without supporters

Mid-Tipperary GAA Board have announced that all their Minor A and B hurling championship games will now go ahead without supporters.

People are being asked not to attend those games up to the 9th of August.

A statement has been released, which says that following a lengthy meeting of their CCC last night, they decided that decision was the best option.

The recommendation has been passed that only team and club officials and members of the participating panels, up to a maximum of 40 people in total per club, along with one parent or guardian per player, can attend.

They say they’ve had to take into account the current restrictions limiting outdoor gatherings to a max of 200 people.

The Mid CCC have also agreed that any club wishing to provide a live broadcast of the game via social media will be allowed to do so, provided they get approval beforehand.

From the weekend of August 9th, all games under Mid-Tipp GAA will be ticket-only and no cash will be taken at the gates anymore.

The statement says that they “recognise the fact that everyone wants to get out and support their teams… but [they] now know that is not going to be possible” and they’re appealing to people to adhere to their decision.

The full statement reads as follows:

Statement from Mid Tipperary GAA Board

July 15th, 2020

Following a lengthy meeting of Mid Tipperary CCC tonight and taking into account the current restrictions on individuals attending outdoor gatherings to 200, it was decided that for Minor A & B hurling championship games which are scheduled to take place on or before August 9th supporters would be asked not to attend these games. The Mid CCC have agreed and passed the recommendation that only team & club officials and members of the participating panels to a maximum of 40 in total per club along with one parent or guardian per player would attend.

It was also agreed that any club wishing to provide a live broadcast of the game via social media may do so with the prior approval of the Mid CCC.

The Mid CCC also agreed that from the weekend of August 9th which is the weekend that the Mid Junior hurling championship is due to commence, it is intended that all games under the control of Mid Tipperary GAA will be all ticket and the practice of taking cash on gates will no longer be in place.

Covid 19 has brought many challenges to our country, our county and to our communities and we have to try to make the right decisions not just in terms of sport but in everything we now do.

And if we all work together and make the right choices we can all play our part in getting back to as near normal life as possible.

We recognise the fact that everyone wants to get out and support their teams in the various championships over the coming weeks, but we now know that it is not going to be possible and we once again appeal to the public to adhere to the above decision of Mid Tipperary CCC and not attend Minor hurling games until we are in a position to allow larger attendances at our games.

We look forward to the cooperation of all concerned.