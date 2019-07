Tipperary will know by this evening who their All Ireland Quarter final opponents will be.

Dublin and Laois meet at 4:15 at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, with the winners progressing to meet the Premier, who lost out to Limerick last weekend.

Former manager Michael Ryan says the bridge between the sides last Sunday was too wide.

But he believes Tipp will give a top performance against either Dublin or Laois on Sunday week