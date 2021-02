Michael Breen has been named the 2020 Tipperary Supporters club hurler of the year.

He becomes the second man to win the Tony Reddin cup, following on from Seamus Callanan in 2019.

Breen’s standout performance of the year was his dominant five point display against Cork in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Ballina man is also nominated for an All-Star award, alongside Ronan Maher, while Jake Morris is nominated for young hurler of the year.

Those awards will be announced tomorrow evening.