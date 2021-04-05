McCarthy praising impact of O’Dwyer in AFLW ahead of Finals series

Tipperary footballer Aisling McCarthy is praising the performances of her county teammate Orla O’Dwyer after being named the Irish AFLW player of the year.

Orla has enjoyed a successful season with the Brisbane Lions, where they finished the regular season second in the table.

The Boherlahan native now prepares for a semi-final against Collingwood next Saturday.

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy joined her among the top five Irish players, coming third in the poll.

Aisling is wishing her county comerade the best of luck in the semi-finals next weekend:

“Orla’s had a fantastic season. She was also over in Perth a few weeks ago when they were over playing Fremantle so we actually met up for coffee. It was nice to have a familiar face around.

“They’re gearing up for Finals now, and they have a really good chance so I’m wishing her all the best. I’m really shouting on all the Irish girls on all the different teams, and it’s great to see them all excelling in their different roles. It’s really exciting that there are so many Irish girls involved in the Finals series over the next few weeks.”

