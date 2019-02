The bad news for Tipperary sides continues as the Ladies Footballers lost away to Mayo earlier.

The Premier ladies were trailing their western rivals 2-09 to four points at the break.

Tipperary brought the game to their opponents in the second half, scoring all but two of the points after returning to the pitch.

However it wasn’t enough, as the match ended 2-11 to 0-12 in Swinford.