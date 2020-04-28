Man behind Minella horse racing name in Clonmel says resumption of racing would be big boost

The man behind the renowned Minella horse racing name says the resumption of racing – even behind closed doors – would be a boost.

Clonmel based John Nallen has produced many winners under the Minella name down through the years.

The last meeting took place in Clonmel some weeks ago before a complete shutdown was ordered.

With public gatherings in excess of 5,000 people ruled out until September at least the only way racing can resume would be with no spectators allowed.

John Nallen says while not ideal, this would at least keep the industry turning over:

“It’s a benefit for the industry without a doubt. It keeps the thing going and it keeps people employed and the horses going. It’s better than nothing and they’ve definitely got a very good model for behind closed doors.

“The actual demand for it on television will be huge because people are crying out for anything live at the moment, you know.

“But the whole value of horses and the value of stock is going to be a disaster because England is our market for 95% of the National Hunt stock.”