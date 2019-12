Still on a high from a great year, Tipperary hurlers aim to set the pace for 2020’s season with their next game on Sunday, December 15th.

They will take on Clare in the Munster league in Nenagh, before travelling to Limerick to take on the home side on Friday, December 20th.

Speaking to Tipp FM at the launch of the Munster hurling league, Tipp captain Seamus Callanan said the strength of their game will lie with those picked to line out for the county on the day.