‘The Magic 10’ – The story of Tipp’s All Ireland U21 hurling titles

The under 21 hurling championship has been a much loved competition for players and supporters since its inception in 1964 and this New Year’s Day after the one o clock news Tipp FM will air “The Magic 10” for the very first time.

The documentary reflects on the glory across the different eras and the memories of those involved in the famous victories from 1964 to 2018 which spans across generations of Tipperary hurlers.

The current crop of heroes feature, such as U21 hurler of the year Ger Browne, as well as Paddy Cadell, Jerome Cahill and Brian McGrath. Those players are now part of the Tipperary senior hurling panel for the coming season. In ‘The Magic 10’ they reflect on their year of success under Liam Cahill which was dominated by two massive title games against Cork, firstly in the Munster final and then in the All Ireland hurling final last August.

Tipperary won the first Under 21 All Ireland title in 1964, beating Wexford in the final. Peter O Sullivan and former Tipp senior manager Babs Keating take a trip down memory lane while Phil Lowry recalls the winning year of 1967 and his U21 sides final victory over Dublin.

Former Tipp senior manager Eamon O Shea and Pat Fox were central to Tipp in the 1979 victory over Galway while Fox added further medals to his collection in 80 and 81 with Tipp beating Kilkenny in both finals. Both legends of the Ash recall their days hurling and their time in that blue and gold jersey.

John Kennedy hurled in 1985 when Tipp overcame Kilkenny in the final at Walsh Park while current senior manager Liam Sheedy recalls when he lined out for the blue and gold against Offaly as Tipp chased a triple of All Ireland titles in 1989.

Tipp’s sole success in the 1990s arrived at Semple Stadium against Kilkenny in 1995 when Brian Horgan lifted the ‘Cross of Cashel’ and the captain recalls fond memories of that time and victory.

It took Tipp fifteen years to win the title again, and in a magical week in 2010, Brendan Maher and Bonner Maher hurled and won senior and under 21 All Ireland medals. They look back on their victories and what drives them going forward.

Tipp’s ‘Magic 10’ of under 21 titles was completed last August when Colin English hoisted the James Nowlan cup high into the sky at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Across the victories, a common thread shines through, a love of the blue and gold jersey and a deep camraderie and friendship among the teams that share in the deep history of hurling in the county.

The love of the game above all else shines through.

‘The Magic Ten’ airs on New Years Day on Tipp FM after the One O Clock news.