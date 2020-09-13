Loughmore/Castleiney gear up for two County Senior Finals after win for footballers yesterday

Loughmore/Castleiney now have two senior county finals to look forward to after the win for their footballers yesterday.

They defeated their Moyle Rovers opponents after a tough match in Boherlahan.

Having trailed for most of the first half, Moyle Rovers managed to level the game going in at half-time and gained a slight lead in the early stages of the second half.

However, Loughmore pushed on and got the better of them in the end on a scoreline of 18 points to 1-11.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Loughmore manager, Frankie McGrath said his players gave it all yesterday:

“Absolutely a hell of a game but I think we showed a resolve that maybe even some of ourselves didn’t think was in the lads.

“So we have a big fortnight now to look forward to – we also have a lot of work to do in that fortnight.

“… There’s a bit of experience in our team. Most of those guys have, I think, maybe three county senior football titles at this stage and you know, we expect a lot of them.”

Loughmore defender and Tipperary Footballer, John Meagher said it was by no means an easy win:

“It was a tough second half. There was a very strong breeze there and the goal was a bit of a suckerpunch just before half-time.

“We were very happy with how we had set out in the first half but that made it a little bit more difficult for us just before half-time but I thought we dealt with it really well then in the second half and the work rate really came up around the middle third.

“We started winning those dirty balls around the middle and the breaks, and I think that’s the foundation for everything we do. We just need to be winning those balls and the work rate really came up in the second half so I think that was the foundation for the success at the end of it.”

They’ll now face reigning champions, Clonmel Commercials in the final on the 27th of September.

Yesterday’s win comes just a week after the Loughmore/Castleiney hurlers booked their place in the senior decided.

They go up against Kiladangan next Sunday (20th).