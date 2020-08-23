Loughmore join Commercials and Moyle Rovers in Senior Football semis

Loughmore/Castleiney have joined Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers in the final four of the FBD County Senior Football Championship.

The mid side have topped Group 1 after a comfortable win over Ardfinnan by 4-11 to 0-7.

That game meant that the other three sides were in a battle to avoid the relegation playoffs. Ballyporeen saved themselves with a five point win over Moyne/Templetuohy (1-14 to 1-9), thus sending Ardfinnan into the relegation playoff on score difference.

It’s all to play for in Group 2 where three teams can still qualify for the semi-finals. The games throw-in at 4 o clock where JK Brackens face Upperchurch-Drombane in The Ragg, and Kilsheelan-Kilcash go up against Aherlow in New Inn.

Later this evening in the senior grade, Moyle Rovers have already sealed top spot in Group 4 ahead of their final group stage game against Eire Og Annacarty at 6pm. Elsewhere in that group, Moycarkey Borris take on Arravale Rovers at the same time.

In the FBD Intermediate Football Championship, Fethard qualified for the semi finals from Group 3 this afternoon after a 2-10 to 2-9 win over Clonoulty-Rossmore.

Tipp FM will bring you updates from all the Senior Football Club Championship action today from our reporters across the County, with thanks to Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.