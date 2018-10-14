Loughmore hoping to set aside injury concerns ahead of County Senior Football Semi Final

Loughmore Castleiney are hoping John McGrath’s groin injury doesn’t come against him in their County Senior Football Semi Final today.

The mid tipp side face Ardfinnan, who’ve experienced a resurgence this year.

Tipp Football Committee’s Enda O’ Sullivan, says Loughmore could still prove too much for them…

That game in Holycross throws in at 2pm

While Clonmel Commercials face Moyle Rovers in Cahir at 4pm, in the second of those semi finals.

Meanwhile, in the County senior football relegation final Drom & Inch meet Kiladangan at 12 noon in Dolla

And in the County senior Hurling relegation playoff Killenaule play Carrick Swans in Munroe at the same time.