Loughmore Castleiney focused on football title

Having been knocked out of the county senior hurling championship, Loughmore Castleiney’s sights are now set firmly on the football title.

They face an up and coming Ardfinnan side in the county semi final tomorrow afternoon.

Kerry’s John Evans, who also previously managed Tipp’s senior footballers, is behind the south Tipp side’s resurgence this year.

Enda O’ Sullivan, a member of the Tipperary Football Committee, says Loughmore might still prove too strong…

Throw in in Holycross is at 2pm

Clonmel Commercials face near neighbours Moyle Rovers in Cahir at 4pm, in the second of those semi finals.