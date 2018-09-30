Loughmore Castleiney face Nenagh Eire Óg in County Senior Hurling quarter final

After a tough two weeks for dual club Loughmore, they face a strong Nenagh Eire Óg side in the quarter final of the County Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.

Dolla is the venue for the encounter – which will see Loughmore field their senior team across both codes for the third time in 10 days.

Injuries are of concern, with John McGrath playing their preliminary quarter final on Tuesday with a groin injury.

Secretary of the CCC, Tom Maher, says if Loughmore manage to come out on top, they’ll be headed for a county final…

Throw in in Dolla on Sunday is at 3:30.